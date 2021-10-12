Maine man dies in New Hampshire motorcycle crash

Police say, Roy Voisine, 54, of Chester, Maine, lost control of his 1993 Honda motorcycle, went off the right side of the road, and struck a highway sign.

THORNTON, N.H. — A Maine man traveling on his motorcycle on I-93 southbound near Thornton, New Hampshire crashed and died Monday.

Police say the crash happened around 6:19 p.m.

Police say, Roy Voisine, 54, of Chester, Maine, lost control of his 1993 Honda motorcycle, went off the right side of the road, and struck a highway sign. Voisine was pronounced dead at the scene.

New Hampshire police are still investigating, but they say speed and alcohol appear to be factors that caused the crash.