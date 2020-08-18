Maine man dies after jumping out of moving car

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The Scarborough Police Department says a man from southern Maine died after he jumped out of a moving car on Pine Point Road on Saturday, Aug. 15.

According to police, they responded to Route 1 in front of Dunstan Plaza for reports of an unresponsive man lying in the roadway. Police later discovered the man, identified as David Sok, 23, jumped out of a family member's moving vehicle as they slowed to turn onto Pine Point Road.