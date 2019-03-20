AUBURN, Maine — The Maine man arrested last month in connection to the slaying of a college student in Alaska decades ago is set to appear in court Wednesday to continue to fight extradition.

Steven Downs maintains he had nothing to do with the rape and murder of 20-year-old Sophie Sergie at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, where he was a student, back in 1993.

However, Alaska and Maine police said DNA evidence links Downs, 44, to the crime.

Downs was arrested in February after a coordinated cross-country effort was able to track him, using DNA from a distant family member to narrow in.

His attorney, James Howaniec, told the judge during Downs' first court appearance that his client was not the killer and there "must be some mistake,"

Downs lived in Auburn and was a graduate of Edward Little High School.

According to documents, Downs spent time after college in Arizona, and then returned to Maine to work as a registered nurse.

He was reportedly discharged from the Harris House in Livermore Falls for a “totality of substandard performance,” according to the State of Maine Board of Nursing. Downs was first issued a warning in 2017.

According to court documents in Alaska, Downs had no criminal record leading up to the charges.

Prosecutors fear Downs is a "flight risk" and are aiming to have him extradited to Alaska as s soon as possible to stand trial, but his lawyer claims he is "anxious to defend himself."

Downs is set to appear in Androscoggin County Superior Court at 8:30 a.m.

In Alaska, where this is no life sentence, he could face up to 99 years in prison if he is found guilty.