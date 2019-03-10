BANGOR, Maine — Many people have problems with balance and mobility. Some because of age, some because of other physical ailments.

Regardless of the reasoning for the mobility problems, when doctors or loved ones tell them they need to be more active, they express that it's difficult to exercise.

It's hard for Ardis Mayo of Hampden, even though she wants to get out and get active.

"I love to be outdoors I love to walk I love to take in the scenery," Mayo said.

Mayo has Multiple Sclerosis, so she has a hard time walking and balancing.

"I've tried out other variations and nothing worked as well," she said. "It's a different experience than walking with crutches or a walker."

That's when she got the Afari bike, that's not really a bike at all.

It has three wheels but people who use the bike walk behind it, pushing it.

"The way it's designed, I feel empowered when I walk," Mayo said.

The Afari was created by Maine based company Mobility-Tech.

"It's a brand new product, right. There's nothing like it out there," Mobility-Tech CEO, Ryan Beaumont said.

The idea for the bike came from some of the company's employees who had mobility issues themselves.

"In fact, one of them wanted to run a 5k so the earliest version she used it in a 5k and she was able to complete it," Beaumont said.

Those who use the bike, enjoy every minute.

"I would use it I think even if I didn't have a balance problem," Mayo said with a laugh.