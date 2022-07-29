Maine Lobster Festival offering free admission this year

Free admission isn't the only exciting feature of the festival this year, the Rockland Lobster Festival said in a release on Friday.

ROCKLAND, Maine — This year, the 75th Maine Lobster Festival is offering free admission to the public every day.

According to a news release issued by the Rockland Lobster Festival on Friday, free admission isn't the only exciting feature of the festival this year.

The release says members of the public can expect to find the following entertainment and events at the festival this year:

Festival attendees can enjoy fireworks over Rockland Harbor on Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 9:30 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 6 at 9:30 p.m.

Steins & Vines Tasting Event has returned and is bigger than ever with two sessions on Thursday, Aug. 4, and two sessions on Friday, Aug. 5. The tickets are $35 and can be purchased online here. All participants must be 21 or older.

The festival has added a Beer Tent this year next to the main stage where beer, seltzer, cider, and wine will be served all day by Tap Truck 207.

The Big Parade on Saturday, Aug. 6 at 10 a.m. on Main Street in Rockland is set to feature local high school sports teams who had winning seasons as the Grand Marshals. Maine Cabin Masters, Pat Patriot, local lobstering legend Virginia Oliver, and more will also be at the parade.

Additionally, the Children's Tent has expanded, and there will be a petting zoo, CedarWorks playsets, bounce houses, water balls, games, and more.

Members of the public can expect live music every day, with genres such as rock, blues, jazz, country, swing, funk, dance music, and also two tribute bands performing tunes of The Who and Elton John.

Much, much more!

To view the full festival schedule, click here.

The festival will take place from Aug. 3 through Aug. 7 at Harbor Park in Rockland.

