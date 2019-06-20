AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Legislature is still at work in Augusta as of 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday, trying to finish all remaining votes, so they can adjourn for the year and go home.

Lawmakers in both the state House and Senate have been voting on a wide range of bills. There are also final votes to be taken on which new requests for funding will be approved.

The new budget set aside six-million dollars for that purpose, and members of the Appropriations Committee have been reviewing hundreds of bills passed that require funding and choosing the few that will get it.

Legislators also need to vote on any new bonds to borrow money for capital projects. Those selected will be sent to voters in November.

It is not clear whether the Legislative work will be finished Wednesday night.

The House voted to extend the session by one day, but the Senate would also have to vote for it to happen. That's because Wednesday is the statutory adjournment date, so going into Thursday requires a vote to permit it.

If lawmakers are able to adjourn tonight, without the need for a special session, it will be the earliest end to a Legislative session in years.

The session, however, seems likely to go past midnight.