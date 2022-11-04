Legislature approves expanding town of Columbia Falls for flagpole park

The Maine Legislature approved, and Governor Mills signed into law, an expansion of the town lines to include outside land owned by the Worcester family.

People living in Columbia Falls will have to vote on whether to allow 10,400 acres of land in surrounding townships to become part of their town.

The Maine House and Senate voted to approve allowing 16 square miles owned by the Worcester family in the unorganized townships of Centerville and T19 to become part of the town of Columbia Falls. Gov. Janet Mills signed the legislation, but the town needs to approve it.

The move makes it easier for Morrill Worcester and his two sons, Mike and Rob, to move forward on their plans for a Flagpole of Freedom park honoring veterans.

The Worcester family is fundraising for the proposed $1 billion park, which would feature the world's tallest flagpole, memorial walls, hiking trails, cabin rentals, a hotel space, and a theater venue.

Columbia Falls selectman Tony Santiago said adding more than 10,400 acres of taxable land to the town would certainly help the tax rate. Still, he said councilors and planning board officials were looking closely at the overall plans for the park.

Townspeople will have the chance to weigh in on three separate informational meetings before voting on adding the acreage to Columbia Falls. No dates have been set yet for those meetings, but Santiago encourages people to look for notices at the town office, post office, or local newspaper.

