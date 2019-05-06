AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Legislature has approved a bill to keep minors out of tanning beds in an effort to reduce the risk of cancer among young people.

On Wednesday, June 5, the Senate passed L.D. 1297, "An Act To Reduce Youth Cancer Risk". The House already passed this bill on May 30.

If enacted, L.D. 1297 would prohibit tanning facility owners from allowing people under 18 years old to use a tanning device. This would include a sunlamp, tanning booth, or tanning bed. It does not apply to anything prescribed for use by a doctor.

In addition to prohibiting minors from using their facilities, owners would also be required to post a notice about the restrictions and potential health risks that tanning can pose. Users tanning would have to sign an acknowledgement about the notice.

L.D. 1297 also allows municipalities to establish stricter rules at tanning facilities in the area.

The bill is now headed to Gov. Janet Mills' office. If Mills signs it, it will become law.