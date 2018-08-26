(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Maine's Congressional delegation began offering condolences after the news of Senator John McCain's (R-AZ) passing on Saturday evening.

The U.S. Navy Destroyer that bears his name, the U.S.S. John S. McCain was built at Bath Iron Works and was commissioned in 1994.

Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) wrote a lengthy statement, saying in part:

“I first met John McCain when I was a young staffer in Senator Bill Cohen’s office, and John was the Navy liaison officer. As a fellow Senator for the past 21 years, I knew him as a trusted colleague, a courageous legislator, and a close friend.

“John was a true American hero who devoted his life to serving his country. Courage and character were the hallmarks of his military service as well as his work in Congress. In the Senate, he was a leader on the most critical issues facing our country. He was one of Congress' most respected voices for a strong national defense and for good government. His word was as much his bond in Washington as it was to his brothers in arms in Vietnam."

READ THE FULL STATEMENT HERE ► Sen. Susan Collins pens list of memories in wake of Sen. John McCain's passing

Senator Collins, as well as Congressman Bruce Poliquin (R-ME), the Maine Association of Police, and author Stephen King all posted on Twitter:

John McCain was a great American, a terrific Senator, and a wonderful friend and mentor who taught me so much. May God be with this hero who has earned his rest. — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) August 26, 2018

Tonight is a sad night for all Americans. John McCain was a patriot and a war hero. He fought for our Nation, on the battlefield and in Congress, and America will forever be grateful for his courage and sacrifice. My prayers are with the McCain family this evening. — Rep. Bruce Poliquin (@RepPoliquin) August 26, 2018

Thank you, John McCain; for your immeasurable service to this country for over 4 decades. May your example be a guiding light for this divided country. Rest in Peace. https://t.co/3jUeA20MRF — MaineAssocOfPolice (@MEAssocOfPolice) August 26, 2018

John McCain: American patriot, war hero.

Donald Trump: Draft-dodging weasel. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 26, 2018

This story will be updated.

© NEWS CENTER Maine