AUGUSTA, Maine — A set of proposed rules in Maine would help ease the state's 154 hemp farmers into compliance with looming federal regulations.

The Portland Press Herald reports the proposed changes are more restrictive than the rules currently governing the state's three-year-old hemp program and will be the topic of a public hearing Jan. 7.

The proposed rules plan to double a farmer's per acre cost, allow them to grow indoors and change how the psychoactive element of their crop is measured to the point where a quarter of this year's harvest would not have been able to be sold.

