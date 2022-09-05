Maine lawmakers regroup at the State House for 'Veto Day'

The Maine Legislature is returning to work Monday to deal with five vetoes by Gov. Janet Mills.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine lawmakers are back to work at the State House on Monday to consider overriding five bills Gov. Janet Mills recently vetoed.

According to Maine law, if a bill is vetoed, it goes back to the House and Senate. A two-thirds vote in both chambers can override the veto.

The bills under consideration include the following:

L.D. 844, An Act To Examine and Amend the Conditions of Release and Probation. You can read the governor's veto message here.

L.D. 1338, An Act To Prohibit Employers from Retaliating against the Use of Earned Paid Leave. You can read the governor's veto message here.

L.D. 1919, An Act To Encourage Job Growth in the Forest Products Sector through Tax Incentives. You can read the governor's veto message here.

L.D. 1820, An Act To Strengthen the Governance of the Maine Community College System and University of Maine System. You can read the governor's veto message here.

L.D. 170, An Act Pertaining to Transmission Lines Not Needed for Reliability or Local Generation. You can read the governor's veto message here.

During the 129th Legislature (2019-2020): 838 bills became law and 11 bills were vetoed.

During the 130th Legislature, thus far (2021-2022): 932 bills have become law and 24 bills have been vetoed.

In total, throughout Governor Mills’ time in office: 1770 bills have become law, and 35 bills have been vetoed.

No veto by the governor has been overridden by the Legislature.