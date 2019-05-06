MAINE, USA — Over 750 Maine Law Enforcement members are participating in a run across the state carrying the Flame of Hope to raise money for Special Olympics Maine.

The run began on Tuesday, June 4th in Sanford and will end Friday, June 7th in Orono at the University of Maine.

According to a release, the Torch Run began in 1981 in Wichita, Kansas by Police Chief Richard LaMunyon. He knew there was an urgent need for funds at Special Olympics and he also wanted to get his officers involved in the community.

After three years of successful runs, LaMunyon took his idea to the International Association of Chiefs of Police and received enthusiastic support. The run is sponsored by the IACP. In 1984 the Torch Run was brought to Maine by then Chief Robert Bell.

The run is held in all fifty states and over 100 countries.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run is one of Maine's largest fundraising events for Special Olympics.