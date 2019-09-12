MAINE, USA — The Maine Department of Labor wants the public to be aware of a number of phony websites hocking specious help with filing for unemployment insurance.

None of the websites are affiliated with the labor department, and claims should only be filed by the claimant through the department’s own website, officials said. Claims can also be made by phone.

The labor department said it isn’t aware of how the parties use the information provided to them via their websites. The information they ask for includes social security numbers and credit card numbers, which are common targets of scammers.

Labor Commissioner Laura Fortman said there is no fee to file unemployment claims, and any website that asks for a fee isn’t representing the state. The state doesn’t contract with any of the companies either, she said.

