AUBURN, Maine (AP) - A judge is set to hear arguments in a lawsuit over Republican Gov. Paul LePage's decision to hold up more than $1 million in public campaign funding.

Seven candidates in the Maine Clean Election program are suing because the governor has refused to release over $1 million in overdue public campaign funds to more than 120 legislative candidates and one gubernatorial hopeful.

Attorneys for LePage say the only the governor, not a judge, has the discretion to sign a financial order. They contend that plaintiffs failed to prove that the hold on some public campaign funds will cause "irreparable harm" to their campaigns.

A judge will hear arguments on the lawsuit seeking the release of the money on Tuesday. The ethics commission plans to hear from candidates on Wednesday.

