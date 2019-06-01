Nearly two dozen employers will be appearing at a job fair in Maine, where unemployment has been low for many months.

The Maine Department of Labor says Lewiston CareerCenter is hosting the employers on Monday at 5 Mollison Way in Lewiston. The event is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to noon, and job seekers are advised to bring resumes and be prepared for an interview.

Employers who will be present include Maine Army National Guard, MaineGeneral Health and Bank of America. Numerous job sectors are represented, ranging from health care to food services.

CareerCenters are a part of the Maine Department of Labor.