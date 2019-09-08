WESTBROOK, Maine — Dozens of young faces gathered in Westbrook Thursday evening to kick off the end of a successful summer.

The event on August 8 invited 600 interns who spent the summer working in Maine to wrap up their experience with a celebration.

This intern program in the state, organized by 'Focus Maine', is only a couple of years old, but it has a large backing of companies, both large and small. Big names like Wex and Bangor Savings Bank were original participants -- and the list goes on to name about 40 companies from Hannaford to L.L. Bean.

Nate Wildes, Executive Director of Live and Work in Maine, says the program is important because it shows students the diverse range of work opportunities in the state.

"Part of the benefit of this internship experience is these interns are networking with folks that are at all kinds of different organizations doing all kinds of different things -- and that’s frankly the strength that Maine’s economy brings," Wildes explained. "We’ve got some huge employers...but at the same time, the backbone of Maine’s economy are those smaller employers -- those mid-sized employers that offer a handful of colleagues if you go to work there."

A large part of the internship program is designed to encourage younger people to live and work in Maine, whether that means staying in their home state or moving across the country or the world.

Jason Judd, Executive Director of Educate Maine, says that the program has attracted students from all across the country -- and some students are even from outside of the country. More than half of the students are Maine residents, or grew up in Maine and are now interning in the state -- but he says there's a big diversity of students who take part.

"I really think that the people who grew up in Maine pair with the people who are new for the summer time," Judd expressed. "It’s kind of a great combination for folks to really learn about what a young professional network in this state can look like."

Students like Nyatasha Jackowicz, who is from Long Island and had never been to Maine before this summer. She heard about an internship program at L.L. Bean through her college and decided to take the leap and move to the Pine Tree State for a few months.

"It was something that I hadn't experienced before -- being able to have a different work-life balance," said Jackowicz. "Being a college student, you're often really told that you're going to be stuck in an office cube -- you're not going to learn much at an internship (usually you have to do a lot of the grunt work). But at L.L. Bean, you really get to get your hands into the work itself."

Jackowicz added that she would definitely consider moving back to Maine after this summer -- especially after learning how to adjust to the state.

"I feel like New England has a great camaraderie," Jackowicz smiled. "I'm just very biased in what I like, and I don't want to leave."

Kirstie Belanger is in a slightly different boat. She grew up in Maine, decided to stay here for undergrad, and has enjoyed doing a internship with Envirologix close to home.

Belanger says she sees the potential Maine has to offer for young, driven students like herself.

"I think there are a lot of young businesses and young companies that are very vibrant and very ready to invest in your future -- and ready to put in whatever they can to make your future bright," Belanger said. "They are ready to go -- they're rearing to just get better...I think there are a lot of people here who would be willing to help you get ahead in your career, and that's what I've experienced."

Belanger added that though she is gearing up for grad school at Northeastern University in Boston, she can't wait to come home soon.