HOLLIS, Maine — An inmate at Cumberland County Jail has been issued an arrest warrant for terrorizing a woman by sending her a threatening letter.

Shaun Webster, 25, of Buxton sent the threatening letter to a home on Bean St. in Hollis, according to Maine State Police. The letter, which was delivered Monday, Jan. 28, was directed to a woman who was a former domestic violence victim of Webster and another person.

On Wednesday, Feb. 27, an arrest warrant for Webster was applied for and granted for felony terrorizing, according to Maine State Police.

Webster was previously incarcerated at Windham State Prison, but he was transferred to Cumberland County Jail after reportedly assaulting a corrections officer at the prison. Charges are still pending for this alleged incident. Webster has about two years left on his probation.

Bail was set at $10,000 cash. Webster will be brought back to York County at a later date, police say.