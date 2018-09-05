KENNEBUNKPORT (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Search Steph Stell on Instagram and you’ll find a bright, coastal-chic grid of pictures from Stephanie Stellwagen.

“I always loved photography and taking pictures and traveling,” says Stellwagen. “I just started posting pictures, you know pretty pictures, things I liked. It just started evolving. But it’s taken a while to grow to the place that I’m at now.”

With over 10,000 followers, this mom, wife, and blogger, appears to have mastered what it means to have a personal brand.

“We were on vacation and somebody says about Pippa, ‘oh it’s the Instagram baby!’ and I’m like oh no, laughs.”

She worked for years in marketing on Wall Street and traded in the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple for breezy beach days in Vacationland.

“Just yesterday when I was driving up here going over that bridge [and thought to myself] I love how tall the trees are!”

Sounds like the life, but Stellwagen says not so fast.

“The biggest misconception about blogging, bloggers, is that they have this cushy life and they’re stay at home moms and I have to say every blogger I know works so hard. It’s a lot harder than I thought. You know it’s every day on and it’s a lot of time on social media, on your computer, it’s a lot of time out in the field.”

Several New England hotel companies sponsor Stellwagen's posts, like Cliff House Maine in Cape Neddick.

“I will go stay at the hotel I’ll take photos and basically curate an experience for my following. What the hotel looks like, what the dining may be like what the whole experience could be.”

The latest company to reach out to her: Cape Cod Chips.

While fellow influencers can be of support she says the industry is competitive at the same time. They are all competing to be ambassadors for big brands. The biggest challenge day to day, she says, is something any Insta user can relate to.

“The captions are sometimes harder than actually getting the photos. You could have this great photo and you’re stuck on the caption. Or sometimes I have a caption that I want to use but I just don’t have the photo to put with it.”

Storytelling is a big piece of what she does, and does so in a place where her own love story began.

“He did a race up here and we stayed at Hidden Pond and then exactly one year later we got married at Hidden Pond....I love Maine, I love showcasing Maine and I want more people to come see it.”

