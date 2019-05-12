PORTLAND, Maine — The YMCA of Southern Maine's Greater Portland Branch will serve as an overflow shelter for the City of Portland in an attempt to accommodate a recent influx of asylum seekers.

The organization said it will begin offering shelter starting Monday, Dec. 9. It anticipates that the gymnasium will be used as an overflow shelter for approximately nine days.

"At the Y, social responsibility is at the center of our mission. When we see a need in our community, we step in to help. We are honored to be able to open our doors during this time of need," the YMCA of Southern Maine said in a statement.

During the summer of 2019, more than 200 asylum seekers were temporarily sheltered at the Expo Center in Portland. It became a rush to get them all out by the August 15th deadline as the city struggled to find temporary housing.

The organization is also asking for donations of warm clothing items. Anyone interested in doing so is asked to drop their donations off at the Greater Portland branch from 4-7 P.M. on Monday, Dec. 9.

