MAINE, USA — U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will naturalize 45 candidates for citizenship at Cape Elizabeth High School on Friday.

The 45 citizenship candidates originate from the following 19 countries: Canada, Colombia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Dominican Republic, India, Iraq, Jamaica, Kuwait, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Russia, Rwanda, Somalia, South Africa, Sudan, United Kingdom and Vietnam.

The candidates reside in the following Maine cities and towns: Biddeford, Cape Elizabeth, Lewiston, Old Orchard Beach, Portland, Saco, Sanford, South Portland, Topsham, Wells, Westbrook, Windham, Wiscasset and Yarmouth.

To highlight the importance of U.S. citizenship, the USCIS says it often conducts ceremonies at venues such as national parks, museums, and schools.

Megan Nelson, the supervisory immigration services officer at the USCIS Portland Field Office, will administer the Oath of Allegiance. Representatives from Cape Elizabeth High School will provide welcoming and keynote remarks, and students from the school will perform special music selections.

