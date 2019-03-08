PORTLAND, Maine — Portland health officials are letting staff and volunteers know that some of the people there were infectious with chickenpox at the time of their stay.

On Friday, August 2, the city's Health and Human Services Department sent out a memorandum warning workers about potential exposure.

According to Portland's HHSD, staff and volunteers at the Expo who visited on July 26 or later should look out for symptoms of chickenpox or check their vaccination record.

Jess Grondin, Communications Director for the City of Portland, released a statement Saturday morning saying, ""The City is working cooperatively with the Maine CDC following reports of chickenpox cases in individuals staying at the Expo, and is following all protocols associated with limiting further exposure. We've made sure to alert anyone who was known to have visited or volunteered at the Expo since July 26 to watch for symptoms, and to check their vaccination record with their healthcare provider."

According to the Maine CDC symptoms can include:

an itchy, blister-like rash that first appear on the chest, back, and face and then spreads over the entire body. After about a week, the blisters become scabs.

fever

feeling tired

loss of appetite

headache

People are encouraged to call their healthcare provider if they have any of these signs or symptoms.

CITY OF PORTLAND LETTER TO PORTLAND EXPO STAFF AND VOLUNTEERS

Portland's HHS says the contagious disease, which is caused by a virus, can spread easily from people with chickenpox to other people who have never had the disease, or who are not vaccinated.

MAINE CDC REPORT

Chickenpox mainly spreads through close contact with infected individuals. Portland Public Health and the Maine CDC recommend good hand hygiene to help prevent the spread.

Portland's HHSD says the best way to prevent chickenpox is with a vaccine. Those who are unvaccinated or who have never had chickenpox are advised to get two doses of the vaccine.

STATE OF MAINE LETTER TO PORTLAND EXPO VOLUNTEERS

For vaccine questions, contact the Maine CDC Immunization Program at 800-867-4775 or through immunizeme@maine.gov.