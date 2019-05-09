PORTLAND, Maine — City councilors in Portland voted unanimously Wednesday night to move the roughly $870,000 in donations for asylum seekers to the city's Health and Human Services budget.

The nearly $1 million in donations came in after more than 300 people seeking asylum came to the city in a three week span earlier this summer.

City officials say this money will be used within the Division of Social Services for the sheltering, housing, and basic necessities of asylum seekers.

While councilors may have determined where the pool of cash is going, it's still not clear how the city will disperse it.

The issue was first brought up last month, when it was suggested a portion of the donations be used to offset costs accrued by the city and its temporary emergency shelter at the Portland Expo.

However, that idea was met with criticism among some residents and donors. Instead, some felt the money should go directly to the families for their immediate needs.

City councilors said they would continue to iron out the details about how much money will be going where in the coming week. Officials said they would make all of that information available online as it's determined in order to remain transparent.