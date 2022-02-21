Maine senators want more seasonal worker visas

U.S. Senators Angus King and Susan Collins have joined the push, calling on the Biden administration to help businesses hire enough workers.

PORTLAND, Maine — Editor's note: The video above aired Dec. 31, 2021.

Independent Sen. Angus King of Maine and Republican Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota are leading the push, and have called on the Biden administration to raise the cap on seasonal worker visas.