Almost two-dozen asylum-seeking families arrive in Sanford

The Sanford Police Department said the roughly 70 individuals are coming from the Portland area, but don't know who's sending them.

SANFORD, Maine — Nearly two dozen families seeking asylum are now in Sanford as of Friday night.

Sanford Police said about 23 families, roughly 70 individuals, have made their way to the community, but there's no more room to house any of them.

The asylum seekers have been showing up in waves over the past few days, Major Matthew Gagne of the Sanford Police Department said.

The families came from the Portland area, but it's unclear who's sending them, Gagne told NEWS CENTER Maine. Some arrived by Uber and others are just being dropped off in the city.

They were gathered at Sanford City Hall Friday before they could be taken somewhere.

Sanford police say the city is partnering with several organizations, and some local hotels to try and coordinate support.

"Everybody's come together to help these families in the situation," Major Gane said. "We're just asking for patience from the public. It's a complicated situation and one that appeared here in Sanford. We're just managing it now."

If you want to help out or make a donation, Sanford Police ask you to contact York County Community Action or the Maine Immigrants' Rights Coalition.