Mainers learn about Afghan culture through virtual forum

Northern Light Health and the Maine Multicultural Center hosted a virtual forum on Thursday to help Mainers better understand Afghan culture.

MAINE, USA — As Maine welcomes Afghan immigrants recently brought to the U.S., there's an ongoing effort in the state to understand the culture better and make immigrants feel more comfortable away from home.

Thursday afternoon, Northern Light Health and Maine Multicultural Center held a forum to answer questions about Afghan traditions. It was an opportunity for the community to learn more about the culture of some of their newest neighbors.

More than 200 people from across the state participated in this virtual forum to learn about Afghan culture, specifically from health care.

Marwa Hassanien is on the board of the Maine Multicultural Center and works in Northern Light Health's diversity department. She also organized this forum.

She said the goal is to, "help facilitate understanding that just because some people do things differently, that's okay. We should respect that."

Three Afghan panelists explained cultural and religious traditions and answered questions from those participating. Some of those traditions include fasting during holidays, how men and women interact, and how women choose to cover themselves with a hajib.

HAPPENING NOW: Northern Light Health and Maine Multicultural Center are hosting a virtual forum to educate Mainers on what to expect if and when Afghan refugees begin to enter our communities #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/HbKwuqto9a — Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) December 16, 2021

"The more that you teach them and the more that you kind of share services with them, they'll definitely be more trusting of you if you understand them and their culture," Hawa Shir, one of the panelists, said.