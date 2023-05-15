Portland to close emergency shelter at Expo in August

City staff said they are trying to figure out a new emergency shelter location while trying to get as many of the families into housing as possible.

PORTLAND, Maine — Leaders with the City of Portland said Monday they will start meeting next week to set a date for when to close the emergency shelter for 300 asylum seekers at the Portland Expo.

City Health and Human Services Director Kristen Dow said the shelter will close in August due to contractual obligations in September. She said the official date has not yet been set, but that staff will start planning to de-commission the shelter so it can be cleaned and prepared for the coming events it will host.

The Expo is currently sheltering families seeking safety from violence in their home countries.

Dow said the city is working with partners, including the state, to open another emergency shelter, but has not finalized a location yet. Most recently, the city was looking into a site on Blueberry Road to become a long-term shelter for asylum seekers.

Dow said in the meantime, city staff is placing families in housing as they can, or moving them to city-run family shelters. She said that with shelters already at capacity, newly arriving asylum seekers could struggle to find a place to stay.

"I am fearful for people who come because our shelters are full, and I know our other shelters in the area are full as well. And since we are at capacity, we are putting people in self-directed housing searches, which, really, in a lot of cases, people are coming to homelessness," Dow said. "That is really scary. I just want to make sure that people know what they are arriving to."

She said Portland alone is sheltering 1,200 people per night on average in the city-run facilities, meaning even more people do not have a place to live.

The city currently operates the HSC, the Salvation Army, a hotel in Saco, and a family shelter.

It also places people in several shelters operated by Preble Street.