27 Romanians turned back after illegally crossing into Maine

HOULTON, Maine — Federal officials say more than two dozen Romanians detained at the Maine border have been returned to Canada.

Officials say four vehicles illegally crossed the border near Union Corners, south of Houlton, Maine, and were intercepted by Border Patrol agents on Friday.

All told, 27 Romanians were detained including one who was evaluated at Houlton Reginal Hospital.

William Maddocks, Border Patrol chief in Maine, said people who cross the border illegally will be “dealt with swiftly.”