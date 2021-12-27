Maine's hunting seasons for winter game birds in high gear

The seasons are subject to limitations and bag limits. Hunters are advised to check with authorities before hunting.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine’s hunting seasons for winter game birds are in full swing.

Maine is home to numerous seasons for game birds such as ducks and quails.

The seasons for ruffed grouse (known as "partridge" in Maine), bobwhite quail, and pheasant all run until Dec. 31.

The season for common snipe runs to Jan. 3. It’s legal to hunt Canada goose, brant, and some duck species until that day in some parts of the state as well.

Snow goose season runs to Jan. 31. The season for sea ducks such as eiders and scoters runs to Jan. 15.

