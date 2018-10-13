AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A portion of the Maine moose hunt is coming to an end while some of the state's other fall hunts are getting started.

The moose hunt is divided into four stretches, and the second one ends on Saturday. Moose hunting resumes from Oct. 22 to 27 and again from Oct. 29 to Nov. 24.

The moose hunts are limited to certain parts of the state and hunters are advised to check with the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife before hunting.

The state's hunting seasons for smaller game animals are also beginning. The seasons for foxes, skunks and opossums all begin Monday. Seasons for gray squirrel, snowshoe hare and raccoon all began on Oct. 1.

The firearms season for deer begins on Oct. 29.

