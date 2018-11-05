(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Ten years ago, the rural Maine town of Stockton Springs experienced a Halloween Day that would prove scarier than any haunted house: An armed man got inside the elementary school and took a fifth-grade class hostage.

“I was being passed by police cruisers the whole way. I thought ‘oh my God, please, please, please don’t let it be Stockton.’” Linda Bowe was Principal at Stockton Springs Elementary School. She was driving back to the school when her greatest fear materialized.

Dylan Tripp was in the classroom.“I remember a good majority of it, like the beginning and all the screaming and when he came into the classroom.”

“(Teacher) Carolyn Russell was desperately trying to lock her classroom door, and he shoved on the handle so much that he injured her arms and she flew out of the classroom, and he went in,” Bowe added.

“We was behind the cubbies, which was the furthest back left of the room near windows and he was talking to us like about how his wife was crazy and that she poisoned him and took his kids away,” Tripp shared, his eyes affixed to the ground.

“Oh, it was just pure terror. It’s pretty much indescribable the terror that I was feeling.” Linda Bowe says she felt helpless.

Dylan Tripp remembers every second of the 20-minute encounter.

“He didn’t point the gun at any of the kids but there was a point in time when a girl was trying to escape, he did more or less pick up his gun and tighten his grip on it. He got a little serious.”

2008. Stockton Springs Elementary School. 11 students held hostage in their classroom by an armed Randall Hofland. Police in the area had been searching for Hofland since he pulled a gun on an officer during a traffic stop the week before.

Principal Bowe remembered, “You could hear the helicopters overhead, they were looking for him in the woods. So when he didn’t turn up, we start school Monday, and I’m on the phone with central office saying ‘do you know if it’s safe here? Can you call the police?’”

It was Linda Bowe’s first job as a school principal—in hindsight, she says she would never have allowed the school to be open without a police officer at the front door—and Randall Hofland under arrest.

“There’s kind of this wonderful bedlam that happens first thing in the morning with the children coming into the building, so Hofland just walked in, as though he belonged there.”

Hofland wandered from the cafeteria to the gym, where witnesses say he initially grabbed two students then pulled out a gun. From there, he headed down the hall and burst into Dylan Tripp’s 5thgrade classroom. “He was talking to me, telling me how I was a brave boy because I was the only one not crying. He ended up giving me his gun belt which held his clips and his gun, his knife and all that and he told me to put it above my head and to walk out the classroom and to give it to the police.”

That bravery likely saved lives.

No one died that day but many children and adults were deeply scarred. Principal Linda Bowe says the mere mention of the event is a trigger for her. “I cried when I heard your (phone)message. That’s why I didn’t call you right back. And I’ve had a lot of professional help around this particular incident. It’s still there.” When asked whether the scar will be with her for the rest of her life, Bowe’s eyes fill up. “Oh yeah, I believe that.” Bowe thinks for a moment, then continues, “I would love for this pressure to be off of schools. To think we can experience any more school shootings it’s just; it’s overwhelming.”

Every school shooting, Sandy Hook Elementary, Majorie Stoneman Douglas High school, sends Bowe back to that Monday morning in 2008.

Dylan Tripp is grown now. Initially, what happened to him and 10 of his classmates in his 5thgrade class was “no big deal.” Life continued on. But as time went on, what happened became not only a big deal, it grew into an enormous dark and difficult place. “I’ve gotten diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

According to the organization “Kids Health,” symptoms of PTSD in kids include unwanted memories of the event, upsetting dreams, heartache and fear, being jumpy, nervous, or depressed. The hostage event at his school has left a permanent mark on Dylan. “You’re never safe. No matter where you are, you can always die.”

“I think for students who have experienced trauma, it’s particularly difficult.” Licensed Clinical Social Worker Bear Shea is Clinical Director at “The Real School” in Brunswick. They work with many students who, like Dylan Tripp, suffer from PTSD, trauma, and anxiety. “I think we often make the mistake of saying ‘it’s not as bad as it could have been’ and really our brain doesn’t care whether somebody actually died or not. You know our brain will assess risk and think that it is going to die and if our brain decides that then that is how we feel.”

REAL, which stands for Relevant Experiential Authentic Learning is different in that it provides struggling students multiple pathways. “We tend to see either an increase in students pushing away or becoming aggressive or wanting to run. But I think the ones that go missed are really the students that are sort of shutting down and pulling out and saying ‘I can’t be here.’ And a lot of those students get missed.”

The REAL School keeps the teacher studio ratio low, which allows for one on one attention in a secure setting. “When we don’t feel safe, you know our brain is built to protect us and so our brain will build up an awareness that then turns into something that can become debilitating,” Bear Shea explained. “So that when our students aren’t feeling safe we get together and we figure out why, and then what are the things that we can do and then what are the things that are out of our control?”

Ten years later, not a day goes by in which Linda Bowe doesn’t go over the ‘what if’s’ of the day Randall Hofland turned so many lives upside down. “I know the answers are out there. I’m eternally optimistic about all of that, about just having great schools. Great schools where no one should be afraid.”

Linda Bowe is no longer a principal but serves as a “school coach” —assisting teachers and principals all over Maine — sharing what happened that October day at Stockton Springs Elementary School. She tells teachers and principals that awareness is everything. “Being aware of what those threats are. Low level or high level is very important and collaborating with law enforcement is very important.”

That day, Bowe remembers, local police and Deputies with the Sheriff’s office arrived “within minutes. It was amazing how the timing all worked. They surrounded the building and were ready to shoot Hofland.” Police, however, didn’t have to. They arrested Randall Hofland, and today he spends his days in the Maine State Prison.

Bowe finds comfort in helping to train up teachers and influence policy and decision makers. Since 2008, she has helped to create programs to protect Maine school children. There are now art and afterschool classes for students who, financially may not qualify for them, but who are showing signs of stress and are therefore allowed to take part. “Can we keep madmen out of schools? Probably not unless we’re very well fortified and maybe we’re not a school anymore.”

As far as school security goes, changes Bowe has been part of are visible in every Maine school. Visitors cannot just walk into schools, they must first ring a bell, and then a camera identifies them. The front desk pushes a button to allow them access to the front doors. “I visit a lot of schools for my work and my university work and I’m always very pleased now to see ‘please ring bell for entrance’.”

What happened ten years ago at Stockton Springs Elementary Linda Bowe truly wishes hadn’t. Still, she sees a silver lining.

“Crisis is an opportunity, and I know this is absolutely horrible, what can we do as a staff to bring ourselves to a higher level of functioning as a result of this?”

As for Dylan Tripp? It is clear that the brave little boy from the 5th-grade classroom is now a young adult who is struggling to understand and manage his PTSD. “So just kind of live every day like it’s your last. That’s what I took away from that experience.”

