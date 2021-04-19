Home inspectors unregulated, unlicensed in Maine as thousands move to the state and buy houses

Right now, anyone can decide to be a home inspector in Maine. A bill to regulate home inspectors is under review to determine potential regulation.

PORTLAND, Maine — In 2020, nearly 6,000 people from out-of-state moved to Maine to buy homes, according to data from Maine Real Estate Information Systems.

The real estate market is flooded with buyers, but not so much with supply. Homes are going for tens of thousands of dollars over "asking price," and many of those winning offers are in cash.

To make themselves even more competitive in this already-frenzied market, many buyers are waiving normal contingencies, including home inspections, an action homebuyers are used to requiring before purchasing a home so they can be prepared for any expenses, such as replacing appliances or structural issues, which can cost thousands of dollars.

But in Maine, home inspectors are not licensed by the state. There is no regulation for home inspectors. The only recourse for a consumer comes in the contract they sign with the inspector.

"Anyone with a business card can become a home inspector tomorrow. It's that easy," said Kevin Hunt, a nationally licensed home inspector who runs his own company, Inspect Maine, LLC.

Hunt is licensed by InterNACHI, the National Association of Certified Home Inspectors, and said consumers need to do their homework on who they hire.

"You're spending a lot of money on a house. Make sure you get a professional to cover your back," said Hunt.