WOODSTOCK, Maine — The state of Maine is opening up a lottery for youths who want to participate in a summer camp about conservation and outdoor skills.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife says the lottery for Camp North Woods will be open until April 1.

The University of Maine 4-H Camp and Learning Center at Bryant Pond hosts the camp, where youths experience hands-on activities including archery, deer and turkey hunting and outdoor survival skills.

The state says the camp will be able to host 120 campers, and the camp is coed.

