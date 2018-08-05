PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) — One Maine high schooler's artwork is getting national attention.

The Portland Press Herald reports Will Gordon is a sophomore at Portland High. He is also a finalist in Google's 'Doodle For Google' contest.

Gordon's entry is a nature-inspired drawing of the word 'Google' made out of trees under a starlit night sky.

Gordon is competing with 52 other students, one from each state and territory.

If he wins, he will get a $30,000 college scholarship and his school will get a $50,000 grant to spend on technology.

The high schooler's room is covered in his original artwork and dreamy illustrations. Watercolor is a hobby he picked up just three years ago after a student from Maine College of Art introduced it to him.

"What I feel [when sketching] is happiness," Gordon told NEWS CENTER Maine, "because that's my thing, and I enjoy doing it. But I try to feel as though I'm in the painting, so I can imagine what's going on; how it would look, how the shadow would hit, what the lighting would look like. But mostly, just happy."

Members of the public can vote for their favorite doodles here until May 18th, when Google executives will choose a winner from among the top five vote-getters.

