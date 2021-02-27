One dead in Farmington fire, marking third fatal fire this week

Early Saturday morning, a 911 call came in from Clover Mills Road in Farmington. William Vincent, 75 died in the fire.

FARMINGTON, Maine — Editor's note: The above video is an update to fatal fired in Lincoln and Camden earlier this week.

On Saturday morning, the Farmington Fire Department and Farmington Police Department responded to a fire at 160 Clover Mills Road in Farmington.

Officials on scene said two people were inside the home at the time, one person was able to get out. The unidentified adult female was taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital. The other person, William Vincent, 75 did not survive.

#NEW: A third fatal fire in Maine this week. The state fire marshal confirmed 75-year-old William Vincent died in this mornings fire on Clover Mills Road in Farmington #NEWSCENTERmaine — Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) February 27, 2021

The Maine Fire Marshal's Office is still investigating. In a press release, the Fire Marshal's Office said there is no indication of foul play.

In the wake of the series of deadly fires, fire officials are pushing simple safety reminders.

"The number one thing people can do to be safe in their homes in a fire is to have working smoke detectors," Robb Couture of the South Portland Fire Department said.

Couture said people should also check carbon monoxide detectors, practice an escape plan, and make sure bedroom doors are closed at night.

Visit closeyourdoor.org or more fire safety tips.