MAINE, USA — The country-rap song that dominated the airwaves this spring now has a Maine twist.

'Old Town Road' by Lil Nas X blew up in March, and has held the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for 15 weeks.

On Thursday, YouTube user 'Lucas of Maine' created 'Old Town, Maine [Old Town Road Remix],' posting it to the video streaming website.

The song begins with the calls of loons.

'Lucas of Maine' is Lucas Deely, an independent musician who is currently a student at Lake Forest College in Illinois. He attended Kennebunk High School and is studying for his B.A. in Business, with minors in Entrepreneurship and Music.

LISTEN TO 'OLD TOWN, MAINE [OLD TOWN ROAD REMIX]

Deely and his friend, Noah Vanderhyde, started Nimrod Brand, a multi-platform clothing brand.

On Deely's website, he writes about himself and his entree into making music: "In 7th grade I got my hands on a Macbook. There was an application on it called ‘Garageband’ and it kept me entertained through the thick and thin. Over the years I self-taught myself to produce music solely through my laptop, and it has become my passion. I now independently release songs I make in my free time as a student, not knowing what’s next. I love to share my music and I hope you enjoy it."

Deely also plays trombone and played in bands at Kennebunk High School and at Lake Forest College. He is also a radio DJ at the college's station, WMXM.

Deely will be interviewed on NEWS CENTER Maine Friday night at 11 p.m.