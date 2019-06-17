Read the full story at necn.com

PORTLAND, Maine (NECN) -- Portland Maine is seeking solutions to a major influx of asylum seekers.

This week, more than 150 people have arrived in the city seeking relief from political persecution in their home countries.

RELATED: Portland solution for asylum seeker influx 'exceedingly difficult,' city manager says

RELATED: How can you help asylum seekers in Portland?

An emergency shelter has been set up in Portland’s Exposition Center and Friday afternoon, Portland officials briefed Maine Governor Janet Mills on how they were handling the situation.

"We had 157 people stay at the shelter, we have currently processed through our intake, 227 people in total," said city manager, Jon Jennings. "Things are still very fluid on the ground."