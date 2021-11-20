Maine Harvest Festival returns to the Cross Insurance Center

The Maine Harvest Festival is back this year after being put on pause due to the pandemic. The event continues Sunday, Nov. 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BANGOR, Maine — The 9th annual Maine Harvest Festival returned to Bangor's Cross Insurance Center Saturday. The festival features hundreds of local Maine businesses selling their creations.

Crafted Downeast is a business based in Cutler, Maine. It's selling a variety of hardwood products at the festival.

Scott Carpenter, owner of Crafted Downeast, said he's thrilled to be back at this event selling his products and getting to meet shoppers in person.

"Maine is very, very supportive of local businesses, especially like cottage businesses. This is a chance for people to get out and show the talents that they have, that they use for a livelihood," Carpenter said.

The Maine Harvest Festival is open at the Cross Insurance Center Saturday, Nov. 20, and Sunday, Nov. 21, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Tickets are $8 per person. Children under 12 get in for free.