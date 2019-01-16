MAINE, USA — The government shutdown is about to enter its fourth week, and most federal workers have already missed their first paycheck. With over 15,000 federal employees in Maine, the shutdown has hit the state hard.

If you or someone you know is struggling right now, these local businesses are offering deals to federal workers going without pay.

Moe's Original B-B-Q

Staff at Moe's Original B-B-Q in Bangor decided to show their thanks to TSA and Air Traffic Control employees by offering a special deal on the joint's tasty Southern soul food. Until the shutdown ends, these federal workers going without pay can buy any sandwich meal or platter for just $3 by showing a valid ID.

Bangor YMCA

Everyone deserves to stay fit and active, even when times are financially tough - at least, that's how staff at the Bangor YMCA feels. The organization is offering free memberships to government employees who are not being paid until the shutdown ends. To take advantage of the offer, just bring a government-issued badge to the facility at 17 Second Street in Bangor to sign up.

GTFO Escape Room

If you're a federal employee interested in a fun outing during a difficult time, look no further. GTFO Escape Room in South Portland will cover room costs for any federal workers who want to come in and try the games. Please bring an ID or paycheck to show proof of employment, and use the code SHUTDOWN at checkout to get the discount.

Bangor Symphony Orchestra

Federal employees going without pay can reserve up to two free tickets for the Bangor Symphony Orchestra's Masterworks concert series program "String Serenade" on January 27. Workers can get tickets in person on the day of the show (based on availability), or by calling the box office at 1-800-622-TIXX. All employees must show a valid government issued PIV or CAC card.

Maine Historical Society

Furloughed federal workers are now able to visit Maine Historical Society without charge through the end of the shutdown. The society made a public announcement Wednesday asking that those interested in visiting bring IDs and take advantage of the "Maine Eats" and "Maine Brews" exhibits!

Airbnb

Airbnb made an exciting announcement Wednesday by introducing "A Night on Us," a new program to support federal employees in Maine and around the nation who share their home during the shutdown. Any federal worker who shares their home for three nights between December 18, 2018 and March 18, 2019 will get paid up to $110 extra by the company (the average per-night income for most hosts in the U.S.)

South Portland Food Cupboard

The South Portland Food Cupboard is stocked to help any federal employees in need keep food on the table during the shutdown. In addition, the group serves 150 seniors a month with supply boxes, which include canned foods, pasta, juice, and more.

School nutrition benefits

Federal employees may also apply for free or discounted meals for their kids through their local school district. These applications can be submitted at any time during the school year, including during a government shutdown. To apply, fill out an application from the Maine Department of Education and submit it to your local school's food service program.

The Maine Water Company

The Maine Water Company wants to make sure that all federal workers can keep their water services on, even with a tight budget. The company will waive interest fees on overdue balances and work with government employees until paychecks pick back up again.

Town & Country Federal Credit Union

Town & Country Federal Credit Union in South Portland is helping federal employee members by offering loan deferments, Skip-A-Pay options, free budget tools, and more during the government shutdown.

Katahdin Trust Company

Katahdin Trust serves northern Maine and the greater Bangor and Portland regions and is providing assistance to customers affected by the shutdown. Any federal employees experiencing financial issues should contact their local Katahdin Trust branch to discuss options until regular pay returns.

N.H. Exteriors, Inc.

This New Hampshire-based roofing, siding, and window company is awarding thousands of dollars in grants to people hit by the shutdown in Maine, Massachusetts, and Vermont. Federal workers seeking help should go to the company's website at www.nhext.com and fill out a "Shutdown Grants" application. The grants range between $200-$500.

If you know of any other Mainers trying to help Mainers, please let us know by emailing desk@newscentermaine.com or reaching out to our Facebook page.