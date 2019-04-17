YARMOUTH, Maine — After a devastating fire that destroyed parts of a historic landmark in Paris, a local Maine group is raising money for its restoration.

Maine Preservation announced on Monday that it has created the Notre Dame Restoration Fund on behalf of Maine citizens to support the cathedral's restoration process.

RELATED: Notre Dame fire: French president vows to rebuild, seeks international help

RELATED: 'A moment in time no one will ever forget' — Mainers visiting Paris recount fire at Notre Dame

Executive Director of Maine Preservation Greg Paxton explained that although the organization usually works on buildings within the state, he and his team felt that Monday's fire across the Atlantic warranted a change to that pattern.

"We at Maine Preservation are deeply sorrowful about the major fire damage suffered yesterday by one of the world’s great buildings, the Paris Cathedral of Notre Dame," said Paxton. "Although we typically restrict our activities to the buildings of our great state, we believe that this calamity is a fitting exception."

The fire that ignited a 12 hour battle Monday into Tuesday claimed Notre Dame's iconic spire and roof but spared its bell towers.

The Crown of Thorns, stained glass rose windows, grand organ, and 12 apostles statues, along with other notable relics, also reportedly survived the fire.

RELATED: Cross, Crown of Thorns and most other artifacts safe after devastating Notre Dame fire

The Associated Press reports that French President Emmanuel Macron wants the cathedral to be rebuilt within five years. Several large corporations and individual billionaires have already pledged millions of dollars to these reparation efforts.

The repairs to Notre Dame will likely cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

RELATED: Donations pour in to help rebuild Notre Dame

Maine Preservation noted that the French have long been friends and allies of the United States, fighting with us in two world wars, gifting us the Statue of Liberty, and helping us through the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Anyone interested in donating to Maine Preservation's fund can do so here.