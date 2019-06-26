AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine's governor has signed a bill aiming to protect internet customers.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills' office announced Tuesday that the law takes effect in September.

The amended bill says internet service providers that are contracted by the state have to agree to provide "net neutral service."

The law defines "net neutral service" as providing internet service without blocking lawful content or favoring some websites to benefit others. Maine would also require such providers to agree they won't inappropriately "throttle," or slow down, internet traffic based on content.

The Federal Communications Commission passed a similar order in 2015 but repealed it in 2017. Mills says she hopes net neutrality will be restored in federal law.

Another new Maine law prohibits internet providers from selling personal information unless a customer "opts in."