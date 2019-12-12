AUGUSTA, Maine — Governor Janet Mills is touting an economic plan that seeks to boost wages and increase the number of skilled workers at a time when thousands of workers are expected to retire from the workforce.

The 10-year economic plan she released Wednesday aims to raise wages by 10% and grow Maine’s “talent pool” by 75,000 people.

It also aims to increase the value of products produced in the state.

The Democratic governor was joined for her announcement in Searsmont by Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Heather Johnson.

