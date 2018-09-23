AUGUSTA (NEWS CENTER Maine) --

Maine’s gold star families will soon have a new memorial in their honor in Augusta.

The state legislature has approved the construction of such a monument on the north side of Capitol Park.

On Saturday, a groundbreaking and dedication for the memorial were held with dozens of gold star parents in attendance.

“There are many reasons why Maine’s own have chosen to serve their country,” said Jonathan Kelly, the chairperson of the Maine Gold Star Family Memorial. “They have come from Atkinson, Castle Hill, Falmouth, Haynesville, Jonesport, Otis, St. Francis, Turner, York and every other city and town in between.”

The mothers and fathers who gathered in the park were there to cry, grieve and reflect on what a permanent memorial to their children would mean to them.

“He’s taught me that there are no coincidences,” Lorna Harris said of her son, Dustin, of Patten, who was any army specialist and died in combat in Iraq in 2006.

The Maine Gold Star Family Memorial will be a pentagon shape and have sections for each branch of the armed forces.

A painting was displayed at the groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday that showed how the black granite monument will look, sitting in the park to remind visitors and lawmakers what sacrifice looks like.

Ret. First Sergeant Matthew Quint, of the Maine Army National Guard, was assigned to help the Harris family after Dustin passed away.

Reading from his logs written before, during and after Dustin’s burial, Quint verbalized the pain, anguish and loss these families still feel years after losing loved ones.

“I remember Mrs. Harris running to her son and crying on him and the flag and telling her we had to leave,” said Quint, of his visit to pick up Spc Harris’ body in Boston. “I remember the long ride to Patten and Mrs. Harris sobbing the whole trip.”

The Maine Gold Start Families Memorial is expected to be complete in 2019.

Next Sunday, September 30th , is Gold Star Mother’s day, which is an official U.S. day of observance.

