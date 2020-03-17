EDDINGTON, Maine — The Maine State Fire Marshal's Office said a 12-year-old Eddington girl was seriously burned Monday morning by a brush fire that was being burned in her yard.

It happened on Jarvis Gore Road in Eddington. Investigators said her older sister was with her at the time and her parents were inside the home.

According to Maine Public Safety Spokesman Steve McCausland, investigators believe a flammable liquid was likely poured on the fire by the girl, which ignited her clothing.

The girl suffered burns to her face, neck, and chest. She was initially taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center before being transported by LifeFlight to Shriner's Hospital in Boston.

Investigators have not had a chance for an in-depth interview with the girl's parents because they traveled to Boston to be with their daughter.