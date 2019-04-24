MAINE, USA — American Lung Association annual air quality report finds 40% of Americans live with unhealthy air quality.

The 2019 "State of the Air" report shows that people north of Bangor are breathing "good" quality air-- while Southern Mainers are particularly vulnerable to air pollutants.

According to the report, Bangor is 1 of only 6 "Cleanest Cities" Nationwide, ranking on lists for ozone, short term, and long term particle pollution.

The report found that 4 counties in Maine (Cumberland, Hancock, Knox, and Washington) experienced more bad ozone days compared to last year report.

The report grades counties across Maine on air quality, based on levels of soot and smog found at collection sites across the state.

Air pollution can lead to asthma attacks, heart attacks, stroke, and cancer.

The full report can be seen here