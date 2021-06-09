Maine Game Wardens responding to suspected drowning on Swan Lake

A 41-year-old Oregon man was reported missing on Tuesday; his kayak was found floating overturned on Swan Lake

SWANVILLE, Maine — Game Wardens are responding to yet another potential drowning.

Mark Latti, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife (MDIFW) said Wednesday that Game Wardens are using sidescan SONAR in the area of Swan Lake where a camp owner found an overturned kayak and some personal belongings.

A 41-year-old Springfield, Oregon man, Christopher N. Friedrich, was reported missing Tuesday afternoon by his girlfriend.

Latti said Game Wardens and the Waldo County Sheriff's Office worked together to locate a local camp owner who had seen a kayak, which was later traced back to Friedrich, floating upside down on the lake Sunday morning.

Latti said Friedrich's last contact with family members was the evening of Saturday, June 5.

The man's vehicle was found at the Swanville Boat Launch. Currently, the Warden Service Dive Team is searching an area approximately a half-mile north of the boat launch on Swan Lake.

There have been five deadly water incidents in the past four days in Maine.

"It's a difficult situation for everyone," Latti said at the scene of one of these drownings.

U.S. Coast Guard Northeast Commander LuAnn Kehlenbach said it's not completely safe to be swimming in lakes or the ocean this time of year because the lakes and oceans haven't quite warmed up yet, even though the air temperature has.

"The water is so cold you can expose yourself to something called cold shock," Kehlenbach said.

She added that because the water is still so cold, your limbs can stop working and you can get tired faster when you're swimming in lakes or in the ocean.