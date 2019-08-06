PISCATAQUIS COUNTY, Maine — On Friday, June 7, Maine Game Wardens came to the rescue of a young hiker, suffering a medical emergency on the Appalachian Trail.

The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call from Devin Kaufman, 25, of Fairfield shortly after noon. He was hiking and said he was southbound near Big Beaver Pond when dispatchers lost contact with him.

Game wardens were able to figure out Kaufman was in Rainbow Township near the southeast end of Rainbow Lake -- a very remote region with limited access.

Two game wardens flew in on a Maine Warden Service aircraft and got off at the shore of the lake. They found Kaufman, who was ill and very weak, and flew him to Greenville.

Kaufman was taken to C.A. Dean Hospital by ambulance for treatment.