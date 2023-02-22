Snowmobiler reported missing Tuesday found dead at Rangeley Lake

Stephen Rogers, 43, of Connecticut, was previously reported missing after last being seen on Saturday.

RANGELEY, Maine — The body of a missing Connecticut man was found Wednesday after a fatal snowmobile crash that occurred over the weekend on Rangeley Lake.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Maine Warden Service recovered the body of 43-year-old Stephen Rogers of Milford, Connecticut, along the shoreline of Rangeley Lake, according to a news release issued by the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife.

Investigators determined Rogers was involved in a fatal snowmobile crash that is estimated to have occurred late Saturday night after he set out after 10:40 p.m.

According to the release, Rogers was operating a loaned snowmobile while his was being repaired locally at Oquossoc Marine. Wardens reportedly began investigating after Rogers was reported missing by the store's owner after failing to return to pick up his machine.

On Tuesday, a Rangeley property owner told the Maine Warden Service they had found broken snowmobile parts along Rangeley Lake, which matched the snowmobile Rogers was reportedly operating.

The snowmobile was located by U.S. Border Patrol via search by helicopter and Roger's body was found about 142 feet into the woods from the shore of Russell Cove by game wardens.

An initial investigation revealed Rogers crashed into several trees along the shoreline at a high speed, the release stated.

Investigators believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.