BANGOR, Maine — A Maine game warden is now facing additional charges in connection to an incident that took place in July during a concert in Bangor.

Police said around 7:20 p.m. on July 18 at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion Jeremy Judd, 41, of Mechanic Falls, was given a summons for assault, which is a misdemeanor. Police did not identify who else was involved.

Penobscot County District Attorney Marianne Lynch said she has reviewed the case and decided to include the additional charges of unlawful sexual touching and disorderly conduct. Lynch said the new charges all stem from the original incident.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife released a statement last month confirming that Warden Judd was in attendance at the concert off-duty and that he had been put on administrative leave.

"We take any allegations of this type of behavior very seriously," said Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Commissioner Judy Camuso, "Warden Judd is on administrative leave pending completion of an investigation into the charge."

The charge was also reported to the state Attorney General's Office, per normal protocol in criminal charges involving Maine law enforcement officers.

Lynch said there will be a dispositional conference on Judd’s case in October at the Penobscot County Judicial Center in Bangor.