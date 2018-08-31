ORONO (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Friday was Maine Hello, when the University of Maine welcomes home the new members of their family.

The freshman moved in on Friday and while it can be a nerveracking day for both students and parents, it's also exciting.

Many students say they're looking forward to all that college life has to offer. Whether it be Greek life, intramural sports or other clubs.

And the Maine Hello team, is looking forward to helping them every step of the way.

"We smile and we want them to know that, they always talk about community, we're RAs we're supposed to build these communities. So that's what we do, we're the face of that so we say welcome to UMaine and we just be like we're excited to see you because we do want them here we want them to fit in and be happy." Sophomore resident assistant, Abigail Despres, said.

The upperclassmen move in on Monday ahead of the first day of class on Tuesday.

