MAINE, USA — The Maine Community Foundation’s Maine Charity Foundation Fund said it has awarded 12 grants that total $77,280 to nonprofit organizations that support transportation programs for older Maine people.

According to the Maine Community Foundation, grant recipients include:

Aging Well in Waldo County, to launch a volunteer driver program

Freeport Community Services, Inc . , to hire a part-time transportation coordinator to make program improvements and efficiencies

, to hire a part-time transportation coordinator to make program improvements and efficiencies The Opportunity Alliance, to increase capacity of the Senior Companion Program to more adequately assist older adults and their caregivers by offering transportation to appointments and errands, companionship, and respite.

According to the Maine Community Foundation, the Maine Charity Foundation Fund was established in 1921 and was the state’s first community foundation. The Maine Charity Foundation Fund was created to hold individual charitable funds and to distribute income from those funds.

In 1993, the fund was transferred to the Maine Community Foundation, which continues the organization’s tradition of grantmaking.